Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) (LON:CRN) Shares Gap Down to $94.10

Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) (LON:CRN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.10, but opened at $91.10. Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) shares last traded at $90.20, with a volume of 51,362 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £674.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2,138.64. The company has a current ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.88.

In other news, insider Alan McIntosh purchased 32,897,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £27,963,262.60 ($36,534,181.60).

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

