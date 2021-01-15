CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in December

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Shares of CAIXY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 130,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,919. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.