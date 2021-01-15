California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.45

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.45 and traded as high as $15.95. California First National Bancorp shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 1,800 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45.

About California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers money market checking, interest checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; check order and bill payment services; and ATM cards.

