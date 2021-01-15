Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELY. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 56,247.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,526,000 after buying an additional 11,679,804 shares during the period. Daruma Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,831,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,033,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,767,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,038,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

