Callaway Golf Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,296 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,839% compared to the typical volume of 531 put options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,011 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000.

Shares of ELY opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

