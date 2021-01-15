Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.50. 2,438,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,569,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $616.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 833.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 260,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 32.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 41,985 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 29.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

