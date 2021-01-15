Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) was up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 59,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 35,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambria Cannabis ETF stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Cannabis ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

