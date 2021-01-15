Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to $20.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. 444,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,300,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cameco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 536,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 319,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

