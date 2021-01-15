Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CFO Karin L. Bell Sells 4,112 Shares

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CWH opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 179.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

