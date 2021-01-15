Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CFO Karin L. Bell Sells 4,112 Shares

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CWH opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 179.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
