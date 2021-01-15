Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TGA stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 39.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 117,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 96,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

