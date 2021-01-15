Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
TGA stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 39.46%.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.
Read More: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.