Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE.TO) (TSE:LFE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE.TO) (TSE:LFE) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.87. Approximately 16,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 36,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,784.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$38.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08.

About Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE.TO) (TSE:LFE)

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.