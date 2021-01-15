Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells C$29,304,308.75 in Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 195,100 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.20, for a total value of C$29,304,308.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,137,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,273,630,143.46.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 100,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.30, for a total value of C$14,230,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,600 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.22, for a total value of C$14,074,413.64.

On Friday, January 8th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 162,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.10, for a total value of C$23,859,441.58.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 26,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.74, for a total value of C$3,867,177.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 48,927 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.75, for a total value of C$7,082,015.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total value of C$5,344,940.60.

On Monday, December 28th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total value of C$2,716,127.71.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,061 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$5,192,007.68.

TSE CNR traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$142.12. 1,484,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,706. The stock has a market cap of C$100.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.50. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of C$92.01 and a 1 year high of C$149.11.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.27.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

