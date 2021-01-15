Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX)’s share price rose 17.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 587,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 357,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX)

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on developing and marketing bioinformatic delivery systems for cannabinoids, personalized medicine therapies, and procedures based on cannabis originated compounds and bioinformatics tools.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.