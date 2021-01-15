CanYaCoin (CAN) Price Reaches $0.0122 on Exchanges

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $751.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00052301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00427566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.62 or 0.04090774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CAN is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

