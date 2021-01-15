CAP-XX Limited (CPX.L) (LON:CPX) Shares Gap Down to $10.60

Shares of CAP-XX Limited (CPX.L) (LON:CPX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.25. CAP-XX Limited (CPX.L) shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 1,461,915 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20.

About CAP-XX Limited (CPX.L) (LON:CPX)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors and energy management systems primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers thin, prismatic, and cylindrical cell supercapacitors, which provides power support for pulsed loads, secure power back-up for mission critical applications, and independent power storage for clean-tech products.

