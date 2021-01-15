Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 4,095 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

