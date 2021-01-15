Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 92 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $47,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,818.29.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,730.92 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,843.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,764.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1,611.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

