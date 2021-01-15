Capital One Financial Reiterates Overweight Rating for EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT (NYSE:EQT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

EQT has been the subject of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 174,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $18.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,190,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after buying an additional 395,443 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.