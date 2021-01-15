CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Down 34.9% in December

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the December 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLDY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. CapitaLand has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.10.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

