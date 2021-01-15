CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Down 34.9% in December

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the December 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLLDY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. CapitaLand has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.10.
CapitaLand Company Profile
