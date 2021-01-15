Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.18. Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 0 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £27,156.96 and a PE ratio of -1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.18.

About Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU)

Carador Income Fund plc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO Capital Partners International LLP. The fund is co-managed by GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in Senior Notes of CDOs collateralized by senior secured bank loans and equity and mezzanine tranches of CDOs.

