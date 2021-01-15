Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,998 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. United Bank raised its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,888,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $214,893,000 after purchasing an additional 162,661 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 828,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $45,768,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.81. 147,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $181.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.