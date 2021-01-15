Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,975 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.17. The stock had a trading volume of 389,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,346. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $106.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

