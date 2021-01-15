Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

