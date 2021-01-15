Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. 117,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

