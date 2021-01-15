Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) Shares Gap Down to $1,334.00

Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,334.00, but opened at $1,277.00. Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) shares last traded at $1,297.00, with a volume of 431,878 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,115 ($14.57).

The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,373.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,085.40.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

