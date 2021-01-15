Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

CRRFY stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

