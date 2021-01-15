Carry Trading Down 2% This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Carry has a market cap of $13.02 million and $6.39 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00054341 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry's total supply is 8,278,060,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,256,560,532 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

