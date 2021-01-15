Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Given New $118.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRI. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.76. The company had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $58,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,820 shares of company stock worth $5,826,013. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Holdings LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $15,551,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 335,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.