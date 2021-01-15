Cartesi (CTSI) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.03 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and $2.53 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00039943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00111842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063860 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00241843 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00058634 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 206,466,654 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

