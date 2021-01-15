Casa Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 937 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,201% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 call options.

CASA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.67 million, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Casa Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

