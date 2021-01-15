CashBet Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $50.98, $51.55 and $13.77.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00060007 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00495024 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005553 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042356 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,490.79 or 0.04169214 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013426 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016637 BTC.
CashBet Coin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “
CashBet Coin Coin Trading
CashBet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $24.43, $50.98, $51.55, $24.68, $18.94, $20.33, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
