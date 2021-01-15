Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at SVB Leerink

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price increased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $1,322,620.00. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,414,448 shares in the company, valued at $70,227,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,004 shares of company stock worth $18,566,524. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

