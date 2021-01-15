Castweet (CTT) 1-Day Volume Tops $153,262.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Castweet has a market cap of $492,302.71 and approximately $153,262.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.00316385 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000128 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00161389 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003423 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 951.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

