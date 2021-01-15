Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.50. 778,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,871. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,667. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,656,000 after acquiring an additional 318,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after acquiring an additional 591,979 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Catalent by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 566,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

