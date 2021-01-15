Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Barclays

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price upped by Barclays from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CAT stock opened at $197.40 on Friday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,677,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

