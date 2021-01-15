cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.94

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $4.36. cbdMD shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 64,710 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in cbdMD by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 864,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 426,582 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in cbdMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in cbdMD by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter.

cbdMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

