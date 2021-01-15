Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.47

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $8.76. Celestica shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 299,246 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,012,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 1,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,742,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,258,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 374,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 295,625 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 284,300 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

