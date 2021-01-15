Celeum Market Capitalization Tops $1,196.63 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 95.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Celeum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celeum has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Celeum has a total market capitalization of $1,196.63 and approximately $173.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00039589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00113483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00063937 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00247660 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00060006 BTC.

Celeum Token Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 tokens. The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum . Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk

Buying and Selling Celeum

Celeum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

