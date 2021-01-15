Celo (CELO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.96 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00005455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $249.30 million and $5.96 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00111447 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00063900 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00244813 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00058623 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

