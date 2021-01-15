Celo Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $25.27 million and approximately $74,615.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00476491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.17 or 0.04119097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016664 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 25,325,809 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.