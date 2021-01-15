CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target Raised to $7.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CX. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Santander lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.
Shares of CX stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,616,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,353,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
