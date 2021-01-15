CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target Raised to $7.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CX. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Santander lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,616,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,353,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

