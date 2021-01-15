Centaur (CNTR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $462,558.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $586,170.13 and approximately $462,558.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00108763 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00238310 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

