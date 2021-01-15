Centrality (CENNZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $34.58 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00054562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00424041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00039000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.39 or 0.04087536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,834,050 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

