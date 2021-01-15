Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Trading 54% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) were up 54% during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $3.25 to $3.75. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ceragon Networks traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 37,430,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 689% from the average daily volume of 4,741,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 544.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 945,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $391.22 million, a PE ratio of -31.79, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.