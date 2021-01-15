Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,526 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.32.

In other Cerner news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERN stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

