CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.