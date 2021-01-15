Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) Shares Gap Up to $23.40

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $24.50. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 71,821 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.72. The firm has a market cap of £132.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.31.

In other Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £2,100,000 ($2,743,663.44).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

