Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.72

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.72 and traded as low as $23.05. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 212,648 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34. The company has a market capitalization of £131.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.61.

In other news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,100,000 ($2,743,663.44).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

