Chainlink Trading Up 36.9% Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and approximately $6.55 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $20.17 or 0.00055715 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00431427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00038893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.96 or 0.04082261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013891 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.