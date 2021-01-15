ChainX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.08 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $48.21 million and $28.08 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $6.24 or 0.00016679 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00039264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00110905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00063592 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00240242 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057985 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

